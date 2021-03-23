Electroneum (ETN) Trading 56% Higher This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $482.67 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,848,261,578 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

