ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

