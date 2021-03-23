ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.08 on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ENI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.