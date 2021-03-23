Enigma Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4.60 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.02 or 0.00381647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.46 or 0.05075667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

