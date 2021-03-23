Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $398.90 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $398.90 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003892 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00627378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023259 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

