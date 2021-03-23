Ennis, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $544.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

