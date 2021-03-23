Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 6,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 143,701 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in Ennis by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ennis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

