Epic Cash (EPIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $101,867.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $101,867.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 60.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,857,408 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

