ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up to $100.53

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.53, but opened at $105.52. ePlus shares last traded at $100.84, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get ePlus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ePlus by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ePlus by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ePlus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.