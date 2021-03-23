Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

INFI opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

