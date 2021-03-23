Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

