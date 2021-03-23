Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $250,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,733,431 shares of company stock valued at $351,179,952. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.