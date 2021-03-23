Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,673,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $33,246,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

