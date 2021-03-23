Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 120,978 Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

