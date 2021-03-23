Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 31,612 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,612 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 million, a P/E ratio of -223.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.