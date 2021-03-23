Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. 59,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,383. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

