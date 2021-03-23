Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,532 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.