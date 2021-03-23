ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.64. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,544. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

