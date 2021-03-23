ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.82 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 643.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,469 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.34. 52,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,825,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,524,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,984,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,966,911 shares of company stock worth $611,530,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

