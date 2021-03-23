ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1,105.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

PENN stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

