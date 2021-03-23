ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Pure Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pure Storage by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,550. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

