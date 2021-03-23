ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 34,275 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at $35,650,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. 287,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,605,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.