ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 36,726 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.63. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.