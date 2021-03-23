Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,601 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

