Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $670.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $736.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $643.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,345.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

