Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

