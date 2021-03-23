Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,544 shares of company stock worth $861,010. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.