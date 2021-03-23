Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 118,517 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

