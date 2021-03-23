Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,280 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dollar General by 145.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $193.96 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.16.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

