FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $325.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.20.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $274.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.05. FedEx has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.