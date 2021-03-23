Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $163,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Under Armour by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.