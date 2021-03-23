Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $217,000 Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.