Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,377 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.94.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,289,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

