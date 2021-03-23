Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,981 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

