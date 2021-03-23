Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 253 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 910,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,573,000 after acquiring an additional 880,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

