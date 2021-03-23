Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

SNCR opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.