First Foundation Advisors Buys 3,452 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

STAG opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

