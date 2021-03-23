First Foundation Advisors Has $650,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 160.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $521.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

