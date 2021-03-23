First Foundation Advisors Sells 180 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.