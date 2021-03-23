First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Robert A. Mccallum Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total value of C$578,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,065.

Robert A. Mccallum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00.

TSE FR opened at C$20.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 193.98. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

