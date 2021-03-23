First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 523,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

