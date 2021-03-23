FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 881.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of FirstService worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 44.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.57. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $158.19.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.