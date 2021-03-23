Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of Fluent worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth $35,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Fluent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $379.23 million, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.