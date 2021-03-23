Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB downgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

FPRUY stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

