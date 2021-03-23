Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FREQ opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,063,992.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

