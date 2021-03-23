Friendz (FDZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,128.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $728,731.64 and $32,128.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00623450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

