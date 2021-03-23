FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Issued By Beacon Securities

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,341,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,783,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

