G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

