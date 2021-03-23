G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $30.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.