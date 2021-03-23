Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

